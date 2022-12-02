Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 602 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $374.54 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

