Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 2,399 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

