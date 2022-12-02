Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $860,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

