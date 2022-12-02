Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

