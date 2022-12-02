Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 581,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000.

NYSE FINS opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

