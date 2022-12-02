Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 114.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 665,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,835. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 108,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 872,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

