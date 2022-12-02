Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of -174.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

