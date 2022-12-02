Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 15,198,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,960,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,511,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,834,000 after buying an additional 113,403 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 206,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.