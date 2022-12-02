Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.41-$0.51 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 15,198,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,960,137. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.89.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

