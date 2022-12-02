Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.40, but opened at $42.49. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 246,603 shares.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.