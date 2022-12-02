Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,430,140 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1,128.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430,140 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.10% of KLA worth $496,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

Shares of KLAC opened at $390.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.