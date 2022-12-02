Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,992,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 604,550 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.71% of Ross Stores worth $420,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 29.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

