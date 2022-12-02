Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $466.83 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,111,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,177,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $466,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

