Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $846.36 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 159,935 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.52% of Salesforce worth $846,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 108,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

