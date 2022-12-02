Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,308,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,055 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.56% of Raytheon Technologies worth $798,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

