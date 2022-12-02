Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $549,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $84,835,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.78 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $266.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

