Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $923,000 Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Valvoline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valvoline by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Valvoline by 3.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

In other news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.