Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $941.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $888.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $839.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

