Maxim Group Trims WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Target Price to $1.00

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on WiSA Technologies to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

WISA stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. WiSA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.