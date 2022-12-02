Maytus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Maytus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 2.7% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 137.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HubSpot by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 128.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,822. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $797.08.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.