Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 3.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MongoDB worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $247.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

