Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,107,000 after purchasing an additional 698,917 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $1,136,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $1,113,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -160.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

