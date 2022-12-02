Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000. Qorvo comprises about 1.7% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

