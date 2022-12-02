Maytus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iQIYI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 114,994 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in iQIYI by 105.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 254.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 735,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,744,221. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

