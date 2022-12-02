Maytus Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Maytus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for about 4.2% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3,458.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.98. 5,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,517. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $442.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

