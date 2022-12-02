McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 212,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.07. 3,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $100.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

