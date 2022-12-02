Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) CEO Yucheng Hu Sells 2,397,305 Shares of Stock

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $2,397,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mega Matrix Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT opened at $1.88 on Friday. Mega Matrix Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Institutional Trading of Mega Matrix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at $206,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mega Matrix

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

