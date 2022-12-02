Mendel Money Management Acquires 123 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $269.58 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.30 and a 200-day moving average of $219.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.