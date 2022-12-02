Mendel Money Management Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mendel Money Management lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

