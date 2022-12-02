Mendel Money Management Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mendel Money Management cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.2% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

