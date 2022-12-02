Mendel Money Management Sells 360 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mendel Money Management lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises approximately 2.3% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after buying an additional 377,691 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $143.29 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

