Mendel Money Management Sells 593 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mendel Money Management decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Target were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $192,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 105.5% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

NYSE TGT opened at $163.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.07. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

