Mendel Money Management Sells 9,260 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,125,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,491,000 after purchasing an additional 135,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.72.

Insider Activity

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

