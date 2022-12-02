Mendel Money Management Sells 958 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mendel Money Management decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

