MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MLNK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.
MeridianLink Stock Performance
NYSE MLNK opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 376.50 and a beta of 0.79. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeridianLink (MLNK)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.