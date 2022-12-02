MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MLNK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

NYSE MLNK opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 376.50 and a beta of 0.79. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at $19,325,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,605 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at about $14,546,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

