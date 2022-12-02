MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MLNK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

NYSE MLNK opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 376.50 and a beta of 0.79. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

About MeridianLink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at $19,325,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,605 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at about $14,546,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

