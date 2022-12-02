Meros Investment Management LP Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Meros Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Interface accounts for about 6.0% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Interface by 106.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interface by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 201,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Interface by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Interface stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 2,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $649.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

