Meros Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Calavo Growers accounts for about 3.2% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 0.47% of Calavo Growers worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Trading Down 0.3 %

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.78%.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

In related news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.