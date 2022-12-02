Meros Investment Management LP Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330,716 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Berry comprises about 2.3% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Berry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Trading Down 0.1 %

BRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $657.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.24. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

Berry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

