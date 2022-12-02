Meros Investment Management LP Takes Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. QCR accounts for about 1.8% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCRH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 151.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $6,402,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QCR to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QCR Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,618 shares of company stock valued at $422,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,643. The firm has a market cap of $878.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

QCR Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.