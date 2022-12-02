Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.57

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and traded as high as $17.21. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 23,451 shares trading hands.
Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Up 3.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1818 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%.
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
