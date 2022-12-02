Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 76,877 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MESO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,053.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. Research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

