Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 117.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 29,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,851. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.13. 224,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,090,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $352.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.58. The company has a market cap of $318.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

