Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,770,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,396 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Meta Platforms worth $1,575,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,882,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,639,100,000 after acquiring an additional 481,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,556,851. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.52. The company had a trading volume of 404,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,090,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $352.71.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

