MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $83.27 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.91 or 0.00111539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.23671155 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,635,675.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

