Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank comprises approximately 1.8% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Metropolitan Bank worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCB opened at $62.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $685.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

