MFN Partners Management LP Has $12.39 Million Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,457 shares during the quarter. Warby Parker comprises approximately 0.6% of MFN Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MFN Partners Management LP’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $93,249,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $18.15. 9,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,652. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at $195,177,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,177,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,475 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,495 over the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

