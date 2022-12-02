MFN Partners Management LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises about 10.6% of MFN Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MFN Partners Management LP owned 3.09% of Lithia Motors worth $233,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.94. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

