MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MCR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. 44,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
