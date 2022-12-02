MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,423,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 325,567 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 903,245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 320,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 688,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 651,830 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MIN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 143,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,169. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

