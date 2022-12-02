MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:CXH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 36,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.38.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
