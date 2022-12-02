MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CXH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 36,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

